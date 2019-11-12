Carrie created the C.A.T.S. Foundation as a means of giving back to her community.

Underwood is a supporter of The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) and has done several public service announcements for the organization. She also supports PETA.

She also supports the United Service Organization.

“Everybody has the power to do something, to be a contributing force,” she says, “and I would rather people look back on my life and say, ‘She made the world a better place.’ We can all do things like that, and I believe that when opportunities arise for you to do good, you should do good.”