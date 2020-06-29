Adkins competed on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2008 to raise money for the Food Allergy and Anaphylaxis Network.
His charitable endeavors earned him the 2010 Artist Humanitarian Award from Country Radio Broadcasters. In October 2011, Trace was honored with the Bob Hope Award for Excellence in Entertainment by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.
