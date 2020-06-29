Trace Adkins
Adkins competed on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2008 to raise money for the Food Allergy and Anaphylaxis Network.

His charitable endeavors earned him the 2010 Artist Humanitarian Award from Country Radio Broadcasters. In October 2011, Trace was honored with the Bob Hope Award for Excellence in Entertainment by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

Causes supported 12

AIDS & HIV, Animals, Children, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Health, Human Rights, Miscellaneous, Unemployment/Career Support, Veteran/Service Member Support, Water

