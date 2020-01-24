Country music star Kellie Pickler has performed in many benefit concerts, including those to help refurbish the Hurricane Katrina damaged NFL Youth Education Towns Boys & Girls Club of New Orleans in 2006, and also to support the United Service Organization.

She actively supports the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through regular visits.

She took part in a online auction for the Kiss for a Cause Foundation in 2007, in support of orphaned and abandoned children.

Kellie supports Soles4Souls, and has said, “I am thrilled to support Soles4Souls and the 2009 Barefoot Week in order to help spread their mission to ‘Change the world one pair at a time.’ Their commitment is inspiring and I hope that thousands of people join me in support of the fantastic work they are doing across America.”