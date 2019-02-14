The AARP operates as a non-profit advocate for its members – those people over the age of 50 – and is one of the most powerful lobbying groups in the United States. The AARP claims over 38 million members, making it one of the largest membership organizations for people age 50 and over in the United States. They are dedicated to enhancing quality of life for all people as they age. They lead positive social change and deliver value to members through information, advocacy and service.