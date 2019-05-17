Nascar driver Jeff Gordon created the Jeff Gordon Foundation to help fund programs supporting children with cancer. Along with his dedication to finding a cure for pediatric cancer Jeff has established a Children’s Hospital in Concord, North Carolina.
Driving a car sponsored by the AARP, Gordon has lent his support to the charity’s Drive to End Hunger campaign.
