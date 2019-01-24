The mission of the Jeff Gordon Foundation is to support children battling cancer by funding programs that improve patients’ quality of life, treatment programs that increase survivorship and pediatric medical research dedicated to finding a cure.

In addition, the Foundation provides support to the Jeff Gordon’s Children’s Hospital in Concord, NC, which serves children in the community by providing a high level of primary and specialty care, regardless of their ability to pay.

THEIR VISION:

It is their vision that there will be a day when no child will face the uncertainty of cancer and that successful treatments will not result in negative, long-term effects.

In addition, they envision that the Jeff Gordon Children’s Hospital will serve as a model to other communities who want to provide the highest quality of care to all their children, regardless of their ability to pay.

Charities + Causes They Support:

CureSearch – Children’s Oncology Group

Riley Hospital for Children

Jeff Gordon Children’s Hospital

Be the Match