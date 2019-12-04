Lance ran the NY Marathon in support of the Lance Armstrong Foundation.
Armstrong donated a shoe he wore during one of his Tour de France wins to be auctioned off for Leukaemia Research.
Charities & foundations supported 15
Lance Armstrong has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Google trends for "Lance Armstrong"
Available to Insiders only
Causes supported 15
AIDS & HIV, ALS, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Education, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Hunger, Miscellaneous, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Sports
Contact Lance Armstrong
You can contact Lance Armstrong using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)