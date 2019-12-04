Lance Armstrong
Lance ran the NY Marathon in support of the Lance Armstrong Foundation.

Armstrong donated a shoe he wore during one of his Tour de France wins to be auctioned off for Leukaemia Research.

Alison Sweeney Andre Agassi Ben Stiller Felicity Huffman Halle Berry Jay Leno Jessica Alba Joe Manganiello Mia Hamm Michael Jordan Miley Cyrus Muhammad Ali Ryan Seacrest Terrence Howard Tony Hawk

Causes supported 15

AIDS & HIV, ALS, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Education, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Hunger, Miscellaneous, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Sports

