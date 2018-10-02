Charities & foundations supported 20
Felicity Huffman has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Google trends for "Felicity Huffman"
Available to Insiders only
Causes supported 22
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Miscellaneous, Philanthropy, Poverty, Senior Citizen Support, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Women
Contact Felicity Huffman
You can contact Felicity Huffman using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known