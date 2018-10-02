Felicity Huffman
20
charities
22
causes
37
articles
4
videos

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Alison SweeneyAngie HarmonBeyoncéChristina ApplegateCourteney CoxEva LongoriaForest WhitakerGeorge ClooneyJames McAvoyJennifer GarnerJessica AlbaMarcia CrossMiley CyrusPierce BrosnanScarlett Johansson

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Felicity Huffman"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 22

Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Miscellaneous, Philanthropy, Poverty, Senior Citizen Support, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Women

Contact Felicity Huffman

You can contact Felicity Huffman using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Comedy, Television, Movies

More fields