Christina Applegate
16
charities
19
causes
50
articles
0
videos

Applegate is the spokesperson for the Lee National Denim Day, which raises millions of dollars for breast cancer education and research.

After being diagnosed with having breast cancer, she appeared on the Stand Up To Cancer telethon.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Angie HarmonAnna KendrickCarrie Ann InabaDerek HoughEric StonestreetFelicity HuffmanHalle BerryJoe ManganielloJonas BrothersJulianne HoughJustin BarthaMatt BomerMiley CyrusNeil Patrick HarrisPierce Brosnan

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Christina Applegate"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 19

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Depression and Suicide, Diabetes, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Hunger, LGBT Support, Philanthropy, Poverty, Women

Contact Christina Applegate

You can contact Christina Applegate using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Theater, Television, Movies

More fields