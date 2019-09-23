Applegate is the spokesperson for the Lee National Denim Day, which raises millions of dollars for breast cancer education and research.
After being diagnosed with having breast cancer, she appeared on the Stand Up To Cancer telethon.
Charities & foundations supported 16
Christina Applegate has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Causes supported 19
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Depression and Suicide, Diabetes, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Hunger, LGBT Support, Philanthropy, Poverty, Women
