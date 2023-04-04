Today, the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) is proud to announce the winners of the 48th Annual Gracie Awards.

The Gracies recognize outstanding programming and individual achievement created by women, for women, and about women in all facets of media in news and entertainment. Winners will be honored at a gala event on May 23 at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in LA. The local and student award-winners will be recognized at the Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 20 at Cipriani in NYC.

This year’s theme, “Storytelling,” highlights and celebrates the narratives shared by the winners, which not only inform, inspire, and captivate audiences, but also enrich our collective comprehension of the world. Winners include Christina Applegate, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Ava DuVernay, Faith Hill, Amanda Seyfried, Danielle Monaro, Shelley Wade, Abbott Elementary, TODAY, The Drew Barrymore Show, 48 Hours, along with frontline journalists, and some of the most talented women in television, radio/audio and digital media. Moreover, EXTRA’s Rachel Lindsay will once again serve as the organization’s Social Media Ambassador and the AWMF will honor The First Lady with its prestigious Grand Award. While all Gracie Awards celebrate excellence, the Grand Award signifies a distinct level of achievement, acknowledging the extraordinary talent, dedication, and production involved in creating these exceptional pieces.

In addition to recognizing the achievements of individual women and programs, the Gracie Awards will feature a special in-show moment dedicated to recognizing women directors. Following a record number of women director submissions, this tribute will be an important reminder of the crucial role that women play in molding the stories that we see on screen, and the AWMF is committed to shining a spotlight on their contributions and advocating for greater recognition.

Becky Brooks, president, Alliance for Women in Media Foundation said, “As we close out Women’s History Month, it is important to remember the legacy of Gracie Allen, the inspiration behind these esteemed awards. This year’s recipients exemplify Gracie Allen’s spirit through their exceptional talent, innovation, and vision. Their steadfast dedication to their craft and their tenacious resolve to break boundaries serve as a compelling testament to the essential role women play in molding the cultural landscape. We eagerly anticipate celebrating their outstanding accomplishments.”

The Gracie Awards, executive produced by Vicangelo Bulluck, will feature a star-studded lineup of presenters and performers, and will be attended by some of the biggest names in media news and entertainment. The event promises to be a night of celebration, inspiration, and empowerment, as the industry comes together to recognize the exceptional contributions of women in media.

Sponsors of The Gracies include Hallmark Media, Katz Media Group, CNN, and NCTA: The Internet & Television Association.

Complete list of award recipients and honorable mentions, please visit allwomeninmedia.org.