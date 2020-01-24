Faith was the first-ever recipient of the “Sheltering Hand Award”, given in recognition for her work with the Tennessee Baptist Children's Homes.
Hill built a bird house for an auction to benefit the W O Smith Music School, which provides music lessons to low-income families.
She and her husband, Tim McGraw, took truckloads of relief items down to the Gulf area after Hurricane Katrina. They also performed a charity tour, giving all the proceeds to the Neighbor’s Keeper Foundation, a group the couple formed to help victims the disaster.
Hill and McGraw gave the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society $375,000…the entire gate receipts from one of their concerts to assist 17 Sailors’ families following the terrorist attack on USS COLE, the guided missile destroyer that suffered significant damage in the Gulf of Aden, Yemen on October 12, 2000.
Charities & foundations supported 31
Faith Hill has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- ACM Lifting Lives
- Andre Agassi Foundation for Education
- Audrey Hepburn Children's Fund
- Celebrity Fight Night Foundation
- Children's Defense Fund
- Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption
- David Foster Foundation
- Elevate Hope Foundation
- Entertainment Industry Foundation
- Every Mother Counts
- Exploring The Arts
- Heifer International
- Hillsides
- K9 Connection
- Live 8
- Love Our Children USA
- Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt
- Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center
- MusiCares
- Music Rising
- Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society
- Neighbor's Keeper Foundation
- Soles4Souls
- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
- STOMP Out Bullying
- Tennessee Baptist Children's Homes
- Treatment Action Campaign
- Tug McGraw Foundation
- United Service Organization
- V-Day
- Women's Cancer Research Fund
Causes supported 28
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Parkinson's Disease, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Unemployment/Career Support, Veteran/Service Member Support, Women
