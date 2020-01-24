Faith was the first-ever recipient of the “Sheltering Hand Award”, given in recognition for her work with the Tennessee Baptist Children's Homes.

Hill built a bird house for an auction to benefit the W O Smith Music School, which provides music lessons to low-income families.

She and her husband, Tim McGraw, took truckloads of relief items down to the Gulf area after Hurricane Katrina. They also performed a charity tour, giving all the proceeds to the Neighbor’s Keeper Foundation, a group the couple formed to help victims the disaster.

Hill and McGraw gave the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society $375,000…the entire gate receipts from one of their concerts to assist 17 Sailors’ families following the terrorist attack on USS COLE, the guided missile destroyer that suffered significant damage in the Gulf of Aden, Yemen on October 12, 2000.