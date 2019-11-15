Clarkson felt it was disrespectful to sing her new single, ‘Bitter’, on the “Idol Gives Back” television special, saying, “To promote yourself on a charity event is beyond crass. People are starving and dying and I’m up there singing some bitter pop song?”
Kelly painted a guitar for an auction benefitting Little Kids Rock.
Charities & foundations supported 26
Kelly Clarkson has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- Andre Agassi Foundation for Education
- Celebrity Fight Night Foundation
- Charity Projects Entertainment Fund
- City Harvest
- Exploring The Arts
- Kids Wish Network
- Little Kids Rock
- Live Earth
- Lopez Family Foundation
- Love Our Children USA
- March Of Dimes
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering
- Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
2 related places
Causes supported 26
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Parkinson's Disease, Philanthropy, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Senior Citizen Support, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Veteran/Service Member Support, Women
Contact Kelly Clarkson
You can contact Kelly Clarkson using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)