Clarkson felt it was disrespectful to sing her new single, ‘Bitter’, on the “Idol Gives Back” television special, saying, “To promote yourself on a charity event is beyond crass. People are starving and dying and I’m up there singing some bitter pop song?”

Kelly painted a guitar for an auction benefitting Little Kids Rock.

Causes supported 26

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Parkinson's Disease, Philanthropy, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Senior Citizen Support, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Veteran/Service Member Support, Women

