On Thursday, March 4, 2021, amfAR will be livestreaming its first ever virtual fundraising gala, A Gala for Our Time.

During the fast-paced, celebrity-packed event, amfAR will honor Dr. Anthony Fauci and Glenn Close for their significant contributions to the fight against AIDS.

Presnters will include Julia Roberts, Billy Porter and Bette Midler. The virtual Gala will feature must-see performances by Kelly Clarkson, Ava Max and Rita Ora. This free event will benefit the amfAR Fund to Fight COVID-19.

More information can be found here.