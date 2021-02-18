Julia Roberts
In 1995, Roberts travelled to Port-au-Prince to learn first-hand about what UNICEF does.

Julia narrated a documentary about Rett syndrome, “Silent Angels”, to help raise public awareness about the disease.

Roberts is a spokesperson for Earth Biofuels and on the is a Board Member for Hole in the Wall Gang.

Julia took part in the America: A Tribute to Heroes charity telethon for victims of 9/11, and donated $2 million to the cause.

Causes supported 18

AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Disaster Relief, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Human Rights, LGBT Support, Lupus, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Water, Women

