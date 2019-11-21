Education. Health. Justice. For every girl. Every woman. Everywhere. Because none of us can move forward if half of us are held back.

CHIME FOR CHANGE focuses on using innovative approaches to raise funds and awareness for projects promoting Education, Health and Justice for girls and women. To date, they’ve rallied support through a global concert event, a series of short documentary films, a range of technology-driven solutions, and by highlighting the stories of girls and women everywhere who want to see change. With your help, they’ve funded more than 300 projects in nearly 80 countries