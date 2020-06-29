Meryl Streep is an American actress known and admired world-wide. Although she began her acting career on stage in 1971, it was her roles in ‘Deer Hunter’ and ‘Kramer vs Kramer’ in the late ‘70s that gave her international accolade.

She has recieved 16 Academy Award nominations, winning 2, and 25 Golden Globe nominations, where she won 7. She has also received 2 Emmy Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Cannes Film Festival award, four New York Film Critics Circle Awards, five Grammy Award nominations, a BAFTA award, an Australian Film Institute Award and a Tony Award nomination, amongst others. She was awarded the American Film Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004.

She is an international role model for women and girls everywhere and helps numerous charities regularly. Most notably, she is the National Spokesperson for the National Woman's History Museum to whom she has donated significant amounts of money and hosted numerous events.