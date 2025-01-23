The National Women’s History Museum (NWHM) announced today details surrounding their annual Women Making History Awards Gala, set to take place on March 20 at The Anthem in Washington D.C.

This year’s event, which celebrates extraordinary, trailblazing women who have made a profound contribution to society, will honor inventor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Sara Blakely; Dr. Opal Lee, the “Grandmother of Juneteenth;” and advocate for transformative research and education Shirley Welsh Ryan. Mattel, celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, will receive the inaugural Evelyn Y. Davis Women Making History Corporate Changemaker Award, which will be accepted by Mattel EVP and Chief Brand Officer Lisa McKnight. Award-winning actress and icon Meryl Streep will serve as the honorary chair of the evening, and the program will be hosted by CBS News award-winning journalist Norah O’Donnell.

The gala will also feature live entertainment, including the premier of the organization’s inaugural song composed by Grammy Award-winning artist Tena Clark.

“We are incredibly proud to be celebrating this incomparable group of honorees at our gala. They have each made indelible contributions to society that will endure for generations to come,” said Susan D. Whiting, chair of the NWHM Board of Directors. “We are looking forward to commemorating the remarkable achievements of Sara, Opal, Shirley, and Mattel at what promises to be an inspiring and unforgettable night.”

Since its debut in 2012, the Women Making History Awards has honored distinguished figures across various fields, including literary giant Dr. Maya Angelou, acclaimed actresses Viola Davis and Rita Moreno, NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell, and civil rights icon Dolores Huerta.

Additional information and tickets for the gala are available here.