Nearly 700 guests convened for an unforgettable evening of celebration and inspiration at the USC Shoah Foundation's Ambassadors for Humanity Gala.

Steven Spielberg speaks onstage as USC Shoah Foundation Hosts 30th Anniversary Gala

Credit/Copyright: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Shoah Foundation

This milestone event marked the Foundation’s 30th anniversary, honoring the resilience of Holocaust survivors while emphasizing the critical importance of preserving their testimonies for future generations.

Alex Edelman was the evening’s host, joined by notable guests Meryl Streep, Debra Messing, Wendell Pierce, Drew Barrymore, Whoopi Goldberg, and others. The event featured special musical guests, including Itzhak Perlman, performing the theme from the Academy Award-winning film Schindler’s List, and surprise musical guest, the legendary Bruce Springsteen.

Bruce Springsteen performs onstage as USC Shoah Foundation Hosts 30th Anniversary Gala

Credit/Copyright: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Shoah Foundation

The evening’s highlight was the presentation of the Ambassadors for Humanity Award to Holocaust survivors, honoring their enduring strength, resilience, and invaluable contributions to preserving history. Survivor Irene Weiss accepted the award on behalf of over 50 survivors present in the room, saying, “I am 93 years old. When I speak about my experience, I am 13 years old again – 80 years later, my memories are vivid. It is unthinkable to me that stories like mine should be forgotten. I am grateful to the USC Shoah Foundation for providing the platform for survivors to tell what happened, a place where survivors like me can give voice to those who perished.”

Steven Spielberg, Founder of the USC Shoah Foundation, spoke of the significance of the survivors’ contributions today and into the future, calling it “the most life-affirming work” of his professional career. “These survivors can change the world. Their stories are a rebuke to hatred and a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Through these voices, we find the courage to stand against injustice wherever it arises. By sharing their stories, they have given us a gift that will never stop giving and will never stop proving the strength of the human spirit, the will to survive, and the unforgettable power of memory.”

USC President Dr. Carol Folt reaffirmed USC’s steadfast commitment to the Shoah Foundation, stating “Throughout my 23 years of academic leadership, supporting the USC Shoah Foundation has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. These testimonies are a gift for all time, and we are dedicated to ensuring that these voices echo into the future and the legacy.” President Folt commemorated the anniversary by expressing gratitude and admiration for Holocaust survivors and their invaluable contributions to our understanding of history. “USC is humbled and honored to be the home of the Shoah Foundation.”

Mickey Shapiro, a longtime USC Shoah Foundation Board of Councilors member and Executive Committee member, was honored with the Inaugural USC Shoah Foundation Leadership Award by Steven Spielberg. The award, now named after Mickey Shapiro, recognizes his enduring commitment to advancing efforts to securing Holocaust memory and to countering antisemitism through research and education.

Dr. Robert Williams, the Finci-Viterbi Executive Director of the USC Shoah Foundation, underscored the urgency of the Foundation’s mission. “We are witnessing the alarming convergence of antisemitism and hate across social media, communities, and even campuses. The archive, which spans the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, stands as an unparalleled record of humanity. As we mark this milestone anniversary, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that these testimonies enrich scholarly discourse, inspire new generations of educators, researchers, and creators, and secure a future for and active and informed memory of the Holocaust. We are pleased to announce that we have received more than $80 million in gifts and pledges over the past two years as part of our Endowment Campaign. This support will enable us to secure our permanence and our commitment to sharing survivor voices with the world.”

The Ambassadors for Humanity Gala marks the launch of the USC Shoah Foundation Endowment Campaign, with an ambitious goal of raising $300 million, of which 105 million in gifts and pledges has been secured. This campaign aims to ensure sustainable funding for and expand the Foundation’s current and future research and educational programs while safeguarding, enhancing, and making freely available the digital archive for future generations. A central initiative, the Countering Antisemitism Laboratory, will promote collaboration among scholars, journalists, and policymakers to effectively address antisemitism in all its evolving forms. The endowment will bolster the Foundation’s presence in Washington, D.C., particularly at USC’s Capital Campus, where student leadership summits, university-wide convenings, undergraduate fellowships, and a robust government affairs program will amplify the Foundation’s influence on policy and education at the heart of the nation’s capital.