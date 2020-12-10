Debra Messing keeps herself busy making a positive impact on the world. Aside from her film and television career and responsibilities as a mother, she takes time to act as Global Ambassador of YouthAIDS, a program run by (PSI), and is an Honorary Ambassador for Everyone Matters, a campaign that encourages people to be more accepting of each other, and let judgemental behavior become a thing of our past.

She is also a supporter of The Joyful Heart Foundation, for which she has participated in the NO MORE campaign. The American actress has also filmed a PSA for STOMP Out Bullying's Blue Shirt Day.

In 2004, Messing was given the Trevor Life Award by The Trevor Project for her public support and acceptance of the LGBT community, and in 2007, Messing designed and signed a pair of shoes for the Stuart Weitzman charity shoe auction benefiting ovarian cancer awareness and research.