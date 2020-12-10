Brave frontline workers across the globe are working to protect others.

In Africa, these selfless ones not only safeguard their communities, but also the wildlife where COVID-19 has accelerated already ominous threats to their preservation. Endangered Rangers is the united effort of the African Community & Conservation Foundation and Zambezi Partners, two game-changing conservation organizations who immediately recalibrated to mitigate the economic hardships faced by the conservation community and restore support for wildlife protection operations.

Wildlife champion, actor, and director, Josh Duhamel will host the 90-minute event featuring rangers in Africa and a community of celebrity animal advocates including Daymond John, Debra Messing, Carolyn Hennesy, Djimon Hounsou, Loretta Swit, Andrew Keegan, Patrick Warburton, photographer David Yarrow, philanthropist Doug Pitt, and wildlife filmmaker Bob Poole. Performances by Dave Matthews, former “American Idol” winner and platinum-selling recording artist Jordin Sparks, Grammy Nominated Reggae Artist Chronixx and former Eagles lead guitarist Don Felder.

The event takes place at 3pm PT/6pm ET on Sunday, December 13, live on KNEKT TV on Roku and Apple TV, EndangeredRangers.com and Facebook.

Proceeds will go towards organizations developing innovative anti-poaching initiatives – the African Community & Conservation Foundation which supports the Grumeti Fund and The Malilangwe Trust, and Zambezi Partners which supports Wild is Life Trust. Their shared mission to preserve African wildlife through the eradication of poaching using transformative community programs and advanced technologies is what brought them together. Stories will highlight the severity of the situation, but the event will inspire and show a path forward.

Find out more here.