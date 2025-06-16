Award-winning actor and Hollywood director Josh Duhamel recently partnered with Bobcat Company for a surprise visit to Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Station 88 to deliver a powerful gift: a brand-new Bobcat UV34XL utility vehicle.

Josh Duhamel made a surprise visit to Los Angeles Fire Department Station 88, rolling in with a powerful gift

The donation was part of Bobcat’s “Work Worth Doing” campaign—a nationwide initiative celebrating the work of everyday people who are making a difference. Duhamel, a Bobcat ambassador, personally handed over the keys to the UTV in recognition of the LAFD’s first, full-time, paid wildland hand crew, who help mitigate and control wildfires and will use the UTV on the frontlines of future fires.

“I think this is some of the most honorable work that you can do. It takes a special kind of person to sign up as a firefighter, especially in a place like Los Angeles where wildfires run rampant,” said Duhamel. “We believe, myself and Bobcat, that the firefighters deserve the best tools out there, and that’s why we wanted to donate this machine. I think that anytime you can support those who are protecting others is definitely work worth doing.”

Bobcat is also supporting the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation by donating a portion of proceeds from the sale of its limited-edition hat Duhamel is seen wearing during his recent visit to the LAFD.

“We are grateful for Bobcat and Josh’s commitment to advancing our efforts with the generous donation of a Bobcat UTV,” said Adam VanGerpen, Captain and Public Information Officer, Los Angeles City Fire Department. “This will enhance our hand crew’s efficiency in mitigating and fighting wildfires, enabling us to achieve so much more in our mission to keep the community safe.”

Bobcat kicked off its “Work Worth Doing” initiative in May by teaming up with entrepreneur and Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines to surprise a deserving neighbor and a United States veteran, Jason Shields, with a Bobcat T595 compact track loader. Shields is the founder of Hoof Haven Sanctuary, a non-profit that rescues endangered or injured horses, rehabilitates them and provides them with a forever home.

The “Work Worth Doing” initiative continues throughout 2025 with other Bobcat ambassadors, including country musician Justin Moore and professional BMX rider Ryan Nyquist, visiting and rewarding people making a difference in their communities.