Star of The Transformers, Josh Duhamel recorded a PSA highlighting the plight of polar bears in 2008.
Charities & foundations supported 9
Josh Duhamel has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
2 related places
Google trends for "Josh Duhamel"
Available to Insiders only
Causes supported 14
AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Depression and Suicide, Disaster Relief, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, LGBT Support, Senior Citizen Support
Contact Josh Duhamel
You can contact Josh Duhamel using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known