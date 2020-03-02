Jon Bon Jovi is the founder of the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, which exists to combat issues that force families and individuals into economic despair. Through the funding and creation of programs and partnerships, they support innovative community efforts to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness.

It is the organization’s goal to recognize and maximize the human potential in those affected by poverty and homelessness by offering assistance in establishing programs that provide for permanent, affordable housing while supporting social services and job training programs.

The Foundation started its work through the localized efforts of the Philadelphia Soul Arena Football Team, of which Jon was an owner. The Foundation quickly expanded its work to have a national presence in its commitment to develop role models for our city on the individual level, corporate level, and community level by developing, promoting, and assisting in innovative and long-lasting solutions to rebuilding pride in one’s self and one’s community – one SOUL at a time.

Events to highlight:

· Coinciding with the Foundations launch on October 6, 2006, the Foundation also announced they would partner with Project HOME to help rebuild 15 homes in North Philadelphia (project concluded November 2007)

· In April 2007, the JBJSF partnered with Habitat For Humanity-NYC and Delta to do a 3 day build to complete a nine-unit, three-story condominium complex in Brooklyn, NY.

· In November 2007, the JBJSF assisted the Habitat for Humanity’s Jimmy Carter Work Project in launching a 3 year commitment to building an additional 150 homes in Los Angeles County.

· In May 2008, joining again with Project H.O.M.E. the JBJSF committed to assisting with building & updating the Saint Elizabeth’s Recovery Residence in Philadelphia, PA which provides assistance to veterans.

· In July 2008, Habitat for Humanity-Detroit, Saturn Hands on Homes, and the JBJSF announced that they would work together to build 5 new homes in the MorningSide community on Detroit’s East Side. The first home owner moved in on December 12, 2008.

· In September 2008, JBJSF and HELP USA broke ground on a 51 unit complex which offers affordable housing with support services for low-income and special-needs person in Newark, NJ. The HELP Genesis JBJ Soul Homes opened on December 8, 2009

· In July 2009, HomeAid Atlanta and JBJSF broke ground on a 16 unit apartment complex with a community room. The Phoenix Pass Complex is a long-term transitional housing complex (the first in Rockdale County, Georgia) serving families, particularly women with children, who are experiencing temporary homelessness in the Conyers/Rockdale County Community. Phoenix Pass is schedule to open in April of 2010.

Bon Jovi collected autographs for shirts auctioned off to benefit Project HOME.

He has helped build more than 26 homes with Habitat For Humanity.

He helped build a health clinic for the poor in New Jersey.

Quoted in Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper as saying, “I think volunteerism should be fashionable. That’s my goal: To make volunteering the new black.”