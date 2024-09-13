Rocker Jon Bon Jovi, already known for his amazing efforts to help people in need, has been caught on surveillance camera helping to save a life.

The footage was caught on September 10, on Nashville’s Seigenthaler pedestrian bridge, which spans the Cumberland River.

Bon Jovi and an assistant were out with a camera crew to film a music video for People’s House when they spotted a woman in blue standing on the outside of the railing, facing the river.

The video shows him calmly approaching the woman, and his assistant reaching out to comfort the her, before the two helped her back over the railing.

Bon Jovi’s has dedicated much of his time to understanding how to help people in crisis, and his JBJ Soul Foundation has prepared him well for helping people going through difficulty.

People on social media will probably be familiar of the photo of him washing dishes in his restaurant, The JBJ Soul Kitchen. The restaurant doesn’t charge for meals, but instead asks patrons to donate to cover the costs of meals for those who would otherwise go hungry.