Keep Memory Alive works hard to raise research dollars, develop a cure for Alzheimer’s disease and build a state-of-the-art facility designed by renowned architect Frank Gehry, the Lou Ruvo Brain Institute. Since being founded in 1996, the foundation has raised $50 million toward the goal of opening the Lou Ruvo Brain Institute in downtown Las Vegas. The center is named in honor of Lou Ruvo, father of foundation founder Larry Ruvo, who died from Alzheimer’s disease.