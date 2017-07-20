Andre Agassi
13
charities
14
causes
50
articles
0
videos

Founded the Andre Agassi Charitable Foundation.

Agassi won the ATP Arthur Ashe Humanitarian award for his efforts helping disadvantaged youth in LA.

In 1997, Andre donated funding to Child Haven for a six-room classroom building now named the Agassi Center for Education.

His foundation provided $720,000 to assist in the building of the Andre Agassi Cottage for Medically Fragile Children, a facility that accommodates developmentally delayed or handicapped children and children quarantined for infectious diseases.

In 2001, Agassi opened up Andre Agassi College Preparatory Academy in Las Vegas, a tuition-free charter school for at-risk children in the area.

In 2007, Agassi joined with Muhammad Ali, Lance Armstrong, Warrick Dunn, Jeff Gordon, Mia Hamm, Tony Hawk, Andrea Jaeger, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Mario Lemieux, Alonzo Mourning and Cal Ripken, Jr. to found Athletes For Hope, a charitable organization which helps professional athletes get involved in charitable causes.

Copyright © 2020 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Alonzo MourningAlto ReedAnna KournikovaAnnie LennoxBob CostasCal Ripken, JrDan MarinoElton JohnKevin SpaceyLance ArmstrongMia HammMuhammad AliQuincy JonesTony HawkWalter Cronkite

Insights

Activity
Social reach

2 related places

Google trends for "Andre Agassi"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 14

Alzheimer's Disease, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Health, Homelessness, Miscellaneous, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Senior Citizen Support, Sports

Contact Andre Agassi

You can contact Andre Agassi using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Sports

More fields