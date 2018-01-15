Kevin Spacey
20
charities
20
causes
81
articles
5
videos

Spacey co-hosted the Unite for the Future Gala, benefitting the victims of 9/11 and Doctors Without Borders with Dame Judy Dench.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Al PacinoAlec BaldwinAnnie LennoxBen KingsleyBen StillerBenedict CumberbatchEllen DeGeneresElton JohnEric ClaptonGeorge ClooneyHugh JackmanJoanna LumleyJudi DenchLady GagaSting

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Kevin Spacey"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 20

AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Peace, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Voter Education

Contact Kevin Spacey

You can contact Kevin Spacey using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Theater, Movies

More fields