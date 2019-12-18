Benedict Cumberbatch is known for playing Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series, Sherlock.
He is an ambassador for the Prince's Trust.
Charities & foundations supported 11
Benedict Cumberbatch has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Causes supported 15
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Mental Challenges, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Women
