Benedict Cumberbatch is known for playing Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series, Sherlock.

He is an ambassador for the Prince's Trust.

Causes supported 15

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Mental Challenges, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Women

