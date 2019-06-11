Ozzy donated the damages he received over a libel to his wife’s charity, the Sharon Osbourne Colon Cancer Program.
Charities & foundations supported 17
Ozzy Osbourne has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Google trends for "Ozzy Osbourne"
Available to Insiders only
Causes supported 19
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Substance Abuse, Unemployment/Career Support
Contact Ozzy Osbourne
You can contact Ozzy Osbourne using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)