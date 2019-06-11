Ozzy Osbourne
17
charities
19
causes
66
articles
0
videos

Ozzy donated the damages he received over a libel to his wife’s charity, the Sharon Osbourne Colon Cancer Program.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Annie LennoxBenedict CumberbatchBrian MayElton JohnGeorge ClooneyGwen StefaniJoss StoneMiley CyrusPaul McCartneyRod StewartSharon OsbourneSlashStingTaylor SwiftWhoopi Goldberg

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Ozzy Osbourne"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 19

Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Substance Abuse, Unemployment/Career Support

Contact Ozzy Osbourne

You can contact Ozzy Osbourne using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Television, Music

More fields