After the Asian tsunami she created a single, a cover of Eric Clapton’s hit ‘Tears In Heaven’, the proceeds of which went to Save the Children.

Osbourne also became a bingo caller on the British fundraising show Comic Relief in an attempt to raise money for the charity.

In 2012 Osbourne became a spokeswoman for the Atkins diet and has written a blog for the company about managing a healthy lifestyle. Having beaten colon cancer, she is also focused on the needs of others, partnering with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to launch the Sharon Osbourne Colon Cancer Program, with the mission to provide free screenings, support and healthcare to low-income cancer patients.

Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Disaster Relief, Education, Health, LGBT Support, Poverty, Veteran/Service Member Support, Women

