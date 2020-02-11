After the Asian tsunami she created a single, a cover of Eric Clapton’s hit ‘Tears In Heaven’, the proceeds of which went to Save the Children.
Osbourne also became a bingo caller on the British fundraising show Comic Relief in an attempt to raise money for the charity.
In 2012 Osbourne became a spokeswoman for the Atkins diet and has written a blog for the company about managing a healthy lifestyle. Having beaten colon cancer, she is also focused on the needs of others, partnering with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to launch the Sharon Osbourne Colon Cancer Program, with the mission to provide free screenings, support and healthcare to low-income cancer patients.
