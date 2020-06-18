Race to Erase MS and Charitybuzz have launched a virtual auction offering exclusive experiences in support of groundbreaking MS research.

The highest bidders will be awarded the chance to learn from the best entrepreneurial minds, innovative chefs, highly decorated musicians and favorite stars. With each bid supporting Race to Erase MS, this virtual auction provides the unique opportunity to win once-in-a-lifetime prizes while donating funds to support nationwide research.

“We are so grateful to our amazing friends and supporters for donating not only their time but their skills to support our organization” said Race to Erase MS founder Nancy Davis. “Charitybuzz is an incredible platform that prides itself on supporting important causes and we are thrilled to partner with them again to spread awareness of this life-altering disease.”

To place a bid and support Race To Erase MS, click here

A full list of auction items can be found below:

30-Minute Video Call with Audrina Patridge & Jason and Ashley Wahler

Get to know your favorite stars from The Hills when you enjoy a 30-minute video call with Audrina Patridge and Jason and Ashley Wahler.

Have Ray Romano Record Your Outgoing Voicemail Message

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have the star of Everybody Loves Raymond and Ice Age create a personal voicemail message is the perfect gift for your favorite dad!

Video Birthday Message from Kenny G

Commemorate your next birthday with a video message from Kenny G!

Family Cooking Lesson with Vanna White via ZOOM

After a brief phone consultation to create a list of ingredients and kitchenware, you will enjoy a private ZOOM call so your family and Vanna’s can cook together.

Virtual Baking Lesson with Duff Goldman via ZOOM

Perfect your cookie baking skills when you enjoy a 30-minute virtual chocolate chip cookie baking lesson with Duff Goldman.

Virtual Songwriting Session with Grammy Winner Siedah Garrett

Siedah is a valiant and passionate warrior in the fight against MS. Experience Siedah Garrett’s unparalleled talents when you join her on ZOOM for a 30-minute virtual songwriting session!

Dog-Lovers Chat with Sharon and Kelly Osbourne via ZOOM

Share your love of dogs with Sharon and Kelly Osbourne during a private ZOOM call!

Milestone Video Message from Andra Day

Commemorate one of life’s special moments with a milestone video message from Andra Day. The perfect gift for a birthday, anniversary or graduation, Andra will record a special message just for you.

Stage Vocalization Session with Lionel Richie via ZOOM

Learn about Lionel Richie’s incredible talents when you join him for a 30-minute virtual ZOOM session on vocalization for the stage!

Virtual Entrepreneurial Business Session with Robert Herjavec

Enjoy a 30-minute Entrepreneurial Business ZOOM, FaceTime, or Microsoft Teams meeting with Robert Herjavec.

Be Followed by Mark Cuban on Social Media

Raise your social media status when Mark Cuban follows you on social media!

Exclusive 4 Night Illusions Luxury Yacht Charter from the Bahamas for 8 People

Experience the greatest vacation of your life as you embark on the luxurious Illusions Yacht for a tour of the Bahamas with 7 friends for 5-days and 4-nights.