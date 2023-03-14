The 31st annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party hosted by Sir Elton John and David Furnish with special guests Eric McCormack and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez raised over $9 million for the global effort to end AIDS with thanks to the Foundation’s generous donors, sponsors, and supporters.

Elton John and David Furnish attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party

Credit/Copyright: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

The star-packed fundraiser took place on Sunday, March 12 at West Hollywood Park in Los Angeles and featured a show-stopping performance by singer-songwriter and actress Rina Sawayama.

Among the crowd of supporters, the Foundation welcomed Donatella Versace, Maren Morris, Fan Bingbing, Emma Watson, Wiz Khalifa, Heidi Klum, Dove Cameron, Hilary Duff, Brooke Shields, Lucien Laviscount, Noah Schnapp, Kesha, Rege Jean-Page, Saweetie, Stella Maxwell, Tyga, Sharon Osbourne, Sophia Bush, Maggie Rogers, Jenna Dewan, Julianne Hough, Smokey Robinson, Karen Pittman, Simona Tabasco, Michael Imperioli and other distinguished guests. An exclusive “Spotlight” sunglass frame from the Elton John Eyewear collection was gifted to dinner guests. The evening concluded with an electric performance by Rina Sawayama, who performed “Minor Feelings,” “Hold The Girl,” and ‘This Hell.’" Guests were also treated to a captivating duet between Sawayama and Elton John himself, with the song “Chosen Family.”

The 2023 Academy Awards Viewing Party marks the 31st anniversary of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Since the inception of the party in 1992, the event has supported the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s efforts to raise millions for their life-saving work in progressing global health equity for vulnerable groups.

“I’m delighted to have reunited with all of my friends tonight after such a long time apart and better yet, to have raised over $9 million for the fight against AIDS,” says Sir Elton John, Founder of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. “We mustn’t forget that HIV is still causing needless suffering around the world and we must protect those most vulnerable to this disease with testing and compassionate care. We can see an end to AIDS in our lifetimes, but first we must break down stigma and discrimination and provide equal access to healthcare to finally end the epidemic for everyone, everywhere.”

“Elton and I are so touched and elated by the generosity we’ve seen throughout this glittering and massively successful evening,” says David Furnish, Chairman of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. “This funding will help us continue HIV and AIDS prevention and care programs across the world, save millions of lives and help countless people to have a brighter future.”

“What a spectacular and memorable evening for our 31st Academy Awards Viewing Party,” says Anne Aslett, CEO of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. “We are blown away by the incredible support we’ve received tonight and want to thank every donor, sponsor and attendee who made the evening possible. We’re energised by the funding we raised together, which will significantly boost our life-saving work to ensure that all vulnerable people around the globe can access HIV testing, treatment and care.”

Presenting Sponsors of the party include Bob and Tamar Manoukian, NEURO Drinks, Chopard, ELTON JOHN EYEWEAR, Gilead Sciences, A+E Networks, Cheryl and Haim Saban, and Robert K. Kraft. The Foundation is especially grateful to Judy and Leonard Lauder for serving as the evening’s Co-Sponsors, the City of West Hollywood for its continued collaboration, our official airline partner, American Airlines, our official automotive partner, Cadillac, and our spirits partner Tequila Don Julio.