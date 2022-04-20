Smokey Robinson
7
charities
10
causes
50
articles
0
videos

Performed at the 2008 Diamond Ball & Private Concert benefiting the Miami Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Charities & foundations supported 7

Smokey Robinson has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Alicia KeysAnnie LennoxAretha FranklinBeyoncéBilly JoelBonoCheryl TiegsJennifer HudsonJoel MaddenLady GagaMichael JacksonQuincy JonesStevie WonderStingUsher

Insights

Activity
Social reach

2 related places

Google trends for "Smokey Robinson"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 10

AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Diabetes, Education, Health, Human Rights, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking

Contact Smokey Robinson

You can contact Smokey Robinson using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Television, Music

More fields