Keep Memory Alive's 25th annual Power of Love gala at Resorts World Las Vegas on Oct. 16 brought top talent Anthony Anderson, Tori Kelly, Kenny Loggins, Demi Lovato, Bruno Mars, Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr., AJ McLean, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman from Boyz II Men, Jordin Sparks and Charlie Wilson together to honor legendary musicians Smokey Robinson and Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds and raise crucial funds and awareness for Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.