Hosted by Elizabeth Hurley, and featuring a performance by the legendary Smokey Robinson, the 2022 Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party will celebrate BCRF President and CEO Myra Biblowit as she retires after 21 extraordinary years of leadership.

Gretta Monahan will present The Roslyn and Leslie Goldstein Unsung Hero Award to June Jacobs and Rochelle Jacobs. Also expected to attend: Vera Wang, Emma Myles, Jenna Leigh Green, Ingrid Vandebosch and Jeff Gordon and others.

In 2021, breast cancer became the most common cancer worldwide for the first time, underscoring the rising and urgent need for research. BCRF is proud to be the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide, supporting a global legion of 250 scientists pursuing high-impact research that is saving lives.

Honorary Co-Chairs include Sir Elton John and David Furnish; Judy and Leonard Lauder and Anthony von Mandl. Gala Steering Co-Chairs include: Dee and Tommy Hilfiger; Kinga Lampert and Aerin Lauder. Lead Gala Co-Chairs include: Jody and John Arnhold; Valentine and Patrick Firmenich; Roslyn Goldstein; Terri and Jerry Kohl; William P. Lauder and Lori Kanter Tritsch; Adrienne and Dan Lufkin; Jeanne and Herbert Siegel; Marilyn and Jim Simons and Candace King Weir. Gala Co-Chairs include: Sandra Brant; Patsy and Patrick Callahan; Amy and Brian France; Mary-Ann and Fabrizio Freda; Nina Garcia; Marjorie Reed Gordon; Donna Karan; Michael Kors; Shelly and Howard Kivell; Jane Lauder; Jo Carole and Ronald S. Lauder; Laura and Gary Lauder; Patricia Quick; Bryan Rafanelli; Lois Robbins and Andrew Zaro; John Rosenwald; Arlene Taub; Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch; Ingrid Vandebosch and Jeff Gordon; Vera Wang; and Nina and Gary Wexler.

Find out more about the event here.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

WHERE: The Glasshouse

660 12th Avenue, New York City