City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, announced today the start of “Icons Week” of its virtual auction series.

New items launching on Charitybuzz include pieces from music legends including Smokey Robinson, Michael McDonald and Robbie Kreiger.

Special to “Icons Week,” City of Hope’s MFEI group has also announced a partnership with Globe Photos to present “The MFEI Icon Collection,” high-end archival prints of some of music’s most iconic artists. Typically retailing for just under $1,000 each, these stunning 19″ × 13″ lithographs, which include the likes of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Prince, Bob Dylan and more, will be available on the newly launched Hope Auction at a fraction of the cost thanks to Globe’s generous donation.

The 2020 Online Auction Series is hosted on CharityBuzz, the leading online charity auction platform, and offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences and incredible luxury packages to hundreds of thousands of high-net-worth bidders globally while also raising funds for charitable causes. Featured weekly themes will include celebrated creators, hitmakers, indie legends and icons, and new items will appear every Monday until Sept. 21: ["Charitybuzz.com/cityofhope ":https://www.charitybuzz.com/support/737?sort_direction=asc&sort_by=close_date&exclude_filter_if_no_result=true].

Hope Auction is a dynamic shop where City of Hope supporters can “shop for good.” The site will house live auction, silent auction and experiential drawing items typically sold at our live events, now available for exclusive sale only on Hope Auction. Hope Auction launches on Aug. 24 at COHHopeauction.givesmart.com.