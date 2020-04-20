Stevie Wonder
Stevie Wonder is a United Nations Messenger of Peace.

All proceeds from the “Shelter In The Rain” single were directed to Stevie’s charity organization The Wonder Foundation to help with Hurricane Katrina relief efforts.

Wonder performed a duet with Bruce Springsteen on the all-star charity single for African famine relief, “We Are the World”, and he took part in another charity single the following year, the AIDS-targeted “That’s What Friends Are For”.

Stevie Wonder’s We Are You Foundation has made generous Christmas donations to the Junior Blind of America.

Wonder performed at Andre Agassi's Grand Slam for Kids.

Stevie Wonder is an Advisory member of The Brain Trust and very involved with fundraising efforts – this past September 8, 2018, Stevie Wonder was honored at The Brain Trust fundraising event hosted at home of Ambassador Nicole Avant and Ted Sarandos.

Stevie Wonder is a past recipient of the United Negro College Fund Award of Excellence.

Causes supported 27

Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Emergency services, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Senior Citizen Support, Substance Abuse, Unemployment/Career Support, Women

