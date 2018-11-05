The LAPD Memorial Foundation provides grants for widows and orphans of officers killed in the line of duty, and for many other catastrophic occurences within the LAPD family.
Causes
Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, Emergency services, Family/Parent Support
Celebrity supporters 66
Los Angeles Police Memorial Foundation has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Adrian Young
- AJ Buckley
- Anthony Denison
- Betty White
- Billy Burke
- Brian Baumgartner
- Carl Weathers
- Chuck Liddell
- Dan Aykroyd
- Danny Masterson
- Danny Trejo
- Dennis Quaid
- Donald Trump
- Eddie Van Halen
- Elton John
- Erik Estrada
- Frank Sinatra
- Galen Gering
- George Lopez
- Gilles Marini
- Jack Nicholson
- Jack Osbourne
- James Gandolfini
- James Woods
- Jamie Gold
- Jason Collins
- Jayde Nicole
- Jennifer Tilly
- Jeremy Sisto
- Jerry Cantrell
- Joanna Krupa
- Joe Manganiello
- Joe Mantegna
- Joe Pesci
- Karina Smirnoff
- Kate Linder
- Katie Cleary
- Kelsey Grammer
- Ken Davitian
- Lifehouse
- Luke Wilson
- Mark Wahlberg
- Marlon Wayans
- Michael Cudlitz
- Omar Benson Miller
- Omarosa
- Paula Abdul
- Paul Johansson
- Quinton Aaron
- Ray Romano
- Richard Dreyfuss
- Rihanna
- Rob Riggle
- Ron Perlman
- Samuel L. Jackson
- Seth MacFarlane
- Shanna Moakler
- Shaun Sipos
- Stevie Wonder
- Sugar Ray Leonard
- Teri Hatcher
- Tiffany Michelle
- Tito Ortiz
- Tommy Lasorda
- Vanessa Marcil
- Wayne Gretzky
