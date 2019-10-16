Actor Gilles Marini blasted into the public consciousness in 2008 with his role in block-buster film “Sex and The City 2” as Samantha’s neighbour. He has also appeared in numerous prime-time shows such as Ugly Betty and Dirty Sexy Money amongst others. He has recently secured a permanent role in the hit show, Brothers and Sisters.

Gilles believes in using his celebrity for good, saying ‘The small amount of power that we have in this business – it would be silly not to do something positive for the world…. I would not want to do this job at all if you don’t at least do that’.

After losing his father to cancer at a young age, Gilles has become an active supporter of numerous cancer charities. These include the Jackson Memorial Foundation, which supports International Kids Fund and Holtz Children’s Hospital, the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund and the Carol M. Baldwin Cancer Research Fund.

He also regularly uses his status to raise awareness of issues, such as homelessness, the efforts to regenerate and aid Haiti, and Multiple Sclorsosis. He has attended and supported events for all of these causes, most regularly handing out food to the homeless in Los Angeles and New York for HELP USA and Los Angeles Mission. He has also supported various events for the Mia Hamm Foundation, Children's Hospital Los Angeles and the Nancy Davis Foundation.