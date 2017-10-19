For 75 years, the Los Angeles Mission has served homeless and hurting men and women of downtown Los Angeles, providing emergency services such as shelter, food and clothing. In addition, the Los Angeles Mission also offers long-term residential rehabilitation programs, including education, job training, transitional housing and counseling.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 68
Los Angeles Mission has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Aaron Carter
- Aldis Hodge
- Alyssa Milano
- Amber Rose
- Andrea Bowen
- Angie Everhart
- Antonio Villaraigosa
- Ashley Argota
- Bella Thorne
- Ben Feldman
- Boo Boo Stewart
- Brandon Molale
- Brandon Tyler Russell
- CaCee Cobb
- Carolyn Hennesy
- Corbin Bleu
- Danielle Fishel
- Debby Ryan
- Donald Faison
- Donal Logue
- Edwin Hodge
- Elisabeth Rohm
- Emma Kenney
- Garcelle Beauvais
- Gilles Marini
- Gretchen Rossi
- Harry Hamlin
- Hilary Duff
- Janel Parrish
- Jason Wahler
- Jayde Nicole
- Jen Lilley
- Jennifer Love Hewitt
- Joey King
- Joey Luthman
- Jo Frost
- Julia Jones
- Kate Linder
- Kathy Hilton
- Kevin Nealon
- Kirk Douglas
- Leeza Gibbons
- Liam Hemsworth
- Linda Gray
- Lisa Rinna
- Maksim Chmerkovskiy
- Marilyn McCoo
- Mario
- Melissa Gilbert
- Michael Bloomberg
- Minnie Driver
- Naya Rivera
- Neil Patrick Harris
- Olivia Holt
- Patrick Muldoon
- Ragan Brooks
- RJ Mitte
- Ross McCall
- Sally Kirkland
- Sarah Drew
- Shohreh Aghdashloo
- Stephanie Pratt
- Tanna Frederick
- Taylor Spreitler
- Tom Schanley
- Wilmer Valderrama
- Zach Callison
- Zoe Saldana