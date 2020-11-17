Michael Bloomberg served as the 108th Mayor of the City of New York from 2002 to 2013. He began his career in 1966 at Salomon Brothers, and launched the financial news and information company Bloomberg LP in 1981. In 2007, Mayor Bloomberg addressed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Bali, Indonesia.

He currently serves as President of the Board of the C40 Climate Leadership Group, a network of large cities around the world committed to implementing meaningful and sustainable climate-related local actions that will help address climate change globally.

He is the United Nations’ Special Envoy for Cities and Climate Change.