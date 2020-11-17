Michael Bloomberg
32
charities
31
causes
67
articles
0
videos

Michael Bloomberg served as the 108th Mayor of the City of New York from 2002 to 2013. He began his career in 1966 at Salomon Brothers, and launched the financial news and information company Bloomberg LP in 1981. In 2007, Mayor Bloomberg addressed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Bali, Indonesia.

He currently serves as President of the Board of the C40 Climate Leadership Group, a network of large cities around the world committed to implementing meaningful and sustainable climate-related local actions that will help address climate change globally.

He is the United Nations’ Special Envoy for Cities and Climate Change.

Copyright © 2021 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Donna KaranEllen DeGeneresElton JohnGeorge ClooneyJennifer LopezJohn LegendJon Bon JoviKaty PerryKim Kardashian WestKyle MaclachlanLady GagaMatthew BroderickRobin WilliamsStingVictoria Beckham

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Michael Bloomberg"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 31

Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Miscellaneous, Oceans, Peace, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Sports, Veteran/Service Member Support, Women

Contact Michael Bloomberg

You can contact Michael Bloomberg using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Business, Politics

More fields