Michael Bloomberg served as the 108th Mayor of the City of New York from 2002 to 2013. He began his career in 1966 at Salomon Brothers, and launched the financial news and information company Bloomberg LP in 1981. In 2007, Mayor Bloomberg addressed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Bali, Indonesia.
He currently serves as President of the Board of the C40 Climate Leadership Group, a network of large cities around the world committed to implementing meaningful and sustainable climate-related local actions that will help address climate change globally.
He is the United Nations’ Special Envoy for Cities and Climate Change.
Charities & foundations supported 32
Michael Bloomberg has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- Actors Fund of America
- American Foundation for AIDS Research
- Bloomberg Philanthropies
- Cancer Schmancer Movement
- Carmelo Anthony Foundation
- Clinton Foundation
- Clinton Global Initiative
- Comic Relief
- Diamond Empowerment Fund
- Endometriosis Foundation of America
- GRAMMY Foundation
- Joyful Heart Foundation
- Laureus Sport for Good Foundation
- LeBron James Family Foundation
- Live Earth
- Los Angeles Mission
- Love Our Children USA
- Make It Right
- National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children
- New York Restoration Project
- Not On Our Watch
- Pies Descalzos
- Project HOME
- Robert F Kennedy Memorial
- Sentebale
- The Heart Truth
- The Humane Society
- The Nature Conservancy
- UNEP
- UNICEF
- Victor Cruz Foundation
- Yellow Ribbon Fund
