Hudson River Park’s 25th Anniversary Gala will honor Susanna Aaron and Turner Construction Company.

In addition, Former Governor of New York George Pataki will be presented with the Hudson River Park “Legacy Award”. The evening will be hosted by comedian & The Daily Show correspondent, Ronny Chieng and will feature a special performance by Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton. Along with guests: Diana Taylor, Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi, New York State Senator Brian Kavanagh, New York State Senator Brad Hoylman, New York State Representative Tony Simone, New York City Council Member Erik Bottcher and NYS Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Erik Kulleseid and others.

Hosted by Hudson River Park Friends, the Hudson River Park Gala joins Park supporters together for one unifying purpose: to keep Hudson River Park beautiful, green and growing. The evening will celebrate 25 years of the Park, and what this blue and green oasis means to the community and New York City.

Over the past 25 years, Hudson River Park has transformed this once-deteriorated waterfront into green spaces, athletic facilities, eateries, playgrounds and other magical corners, attracting businesses to the far West Side and boosting the local economy, while embodying New York City’s spirit of constant innovation, reinvention and rebirth.

Hudson River Park is NOT a City-run park. With its creative reimagining of the waterfront and its dedication to environmental advocacy and education, the Park is a unique public/private partnership using public funds to design and build the Park and private funds to operate, maintain and program it. The Gala helps support its 400+ free public events and programs and the maintenance of its 550 acres, including new park areas coming online this year such as Gansevoort Peninsula and Pier 97, which will add another 8 acres of open green space to Hudson River Park.

Gala Chairs for the evening include: Diana L. Taylor and Michael R. Bloomberg, Sarah and Sean Lambert, Erica and Sam Martini, Lee and Justin Sadrian, and Zara and David Tisch.

The 2023 Host Committee includes: Emma Bloomberg and Jeremiah Kittredge, Anthony Borelli, Kaija and Peter Braus, Steven Charno, Valerie and Tim Doherty, William Floyd, Meredith Guelbert, Larry Keigwin and Christian Keesee, Meryl and Joey Levin, Sam Lush, Matthew J. Lustig of Lazard, Lauren Nanna and Robert Martin, Stephanie Nelson and Tom Connolly, David Orowitz, Abby Pogrebin and David Shapiro, Gregory D. Podolak, Megan and Ben Shaoul, Hilary Spann, Ron Treveloni, Caroline and Jacob Werne, Daniel J. Williams of Citi Private Bank, Rob Wiesenthal, and Randy Williamson.

Special thanks to the 2023 River Sponsors: Bloomberg Philanthropies, Citi and Clarkson Square Partners, and to the 2023 Park Sponsors: Born Kickers, Cozen O’Connor, Jones Lang LaSalle, Saxe Doernberger & Vita P.C., Terminal Warehouse, TSIB, Warburg Pincus, Wells Fargo, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP.

WHEN: Thursday, October 12, 2023

WHERE: Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers