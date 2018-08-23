Sentebale (forget-me-not) is a new charity designed to help children and young people in Lesotho. The charity’s joint Founders and Patrons are Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and Prince Harry.
Sentebale will offer long-term support to community organisations working with children and young people, and in particular to those working with orphans and other vulnerable children.
Causes
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Physical Challenges
