Sentebale (forget-me-not) is a new charity designed to help children and young people in Lesotho. The charity’s joint Founders and Patrons are Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and Prince Harry.

Sentebale will offer long-term support to community organisations working with children and young people, and in particular to those working with orphans and other vulnerable children.

Causes

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Physical Challenges

