Duchess of Cambridge
15
charities
25
causes
130
articles
5
videos

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge spent some time volunteering in Chile before starting university, helping with environmental programmes and a community project for disadvantaged children. Her future husband, Prince William, had travelled to Chile to help with the same projects a year earlier.

The newly married couple have established the Royal Wedding Charity Fund to further support causes around the world.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Adam AntAndy MurrayAnnie LennoxBen KingsleyBill NighyBradley WigginsBrian MayChris HoyDynamoEric ClaptonPierce BrosnanPrince CharlesPrince HarryPrince WilliamVictoria Beckham

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Duchess of Cambridge"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 25

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Mental Challenges, Peace, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Sports, Unemployment/Career Support, Veteran/Service Member Support

Contact Duchess of Cambridge

You can contact Duchess of Cambridge using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Royalty

More fields