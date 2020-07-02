The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duchess of Cambridge have hosted a joint video call with three of their respective children’s hospice Patronages to mark this year’s Children’s Hospice Week and thank all those involved in and supporting children’s hospices across the UK during this critical time.

Duchess of Cornwall and The Duchess of Cambridge mark Children's Hospice Week

Credit/Copyright: Royal.uk

Their Royal Highnesses were joined by Eddie Farwell, Co-Founder and Chief Executive of Children’s Hospice South West, of which The Duchess of Cornwall is Patron; Clare Periton, Chief Executive of Helen & Douglas House, of which The Duchess of Cornwall is Patron; and The Delf Family, a recently bereaved family whose son received end-of-life care at East Anglia Children’s Hospices (EACH), of which The Duchess of Cambridge is Patron.

During the call, Their Royal Highnesses discussed the comprehensive care that hospice staff provide, and the way that children’s hospices are able to create positive environments and happy memories during the most difficult of times. The discussion centred around the challenges of working and providing care during the Coronavirus pandemic and how the hospices have adapted.

The Delf family, who sadly lost their 9 year old son Fraser earlier this year, shared their recent experience of EACH. They discussed how they have faced lockdown as a recently bereaved family and the importance of connecting with loved ones. Fraser’s brother, 13 year old Stuie, has been inspired by Captain Tom Moore to run 5km every day in May and has since raised £15,000 for the hospice.