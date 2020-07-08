The Duchess of Cornwall is patron of The Wiltshire Bobby Van Trust, which burglar proofs the homes of victims of burglaries in an effort to prevent repeat incidences.
The Duchess is credited for raising a good portion of the funds required to run the organization annually.
Camilla is the president of Brooke, concerned with the welfare of equestrian animals in the world’s poorest communities.
Following in the footsteps of Queen Victoria, King Edward VII, Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother, the Duchess of Cornwall is now the Patron of Dispensaire Francais (The French Clinic) in London.
