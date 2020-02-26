Prince William is Royal Patron to Tusk Trust and Centrepoint.
He raises funds frequently for various charitable causes, and in 2009 set up a charitable foundation with younger brother Prince Harry.
He and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge have established the Royal Wedding Charity Fund to further support causes around the world.
Prince William is President of the British Academy of Film and Television (BAFTA)
Prince William has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- African Wildlife Foundation
- BeatBullying
- British Academy of Film and Television Arts
- Centrepoint
- Child Bereavement Charity
- Children In Crisis
- Diana Awards
- Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund
- Elephant Family
- Help for Heroes
- Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund
- London Air Ambulance Charity
- National AIDS Trust
- PeacePlayers International
- PeyBack Foundation
