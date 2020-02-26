Prince William
29
charities
27
causes
175
articles
11
videos

Prince William is Royal Patron to Tusk Trust and Centrepoint.

He raises funds frequently for various charitable causes, and in 2009 set up a charitable foundation with younger brother Prince Harry.

He and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge have established the Royal Wedding Charity Fund to further support causes around the world.

Prince William is President of the British Academy of Film and Television (BAFTA)

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

David BeckhamDuchess of CambridgeDynamoEdward NortonJackie ChanLang LangLeonardo DiCaprioLi BingbingLupita Nyong'oMaggie QPrince CharlesPrince HarryPrincess BeatricePrincess DianaRichard Branson

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Prince William"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 27

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Mental Challenges, Peace, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Refugees, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Sports, Unemployment/Career Support, Veteran/Service Member Support, Weapons Reduction

Contact Prince William

You can contact Prince William using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Military, Royalty

More fields