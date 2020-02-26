The Duke of Cambridge, Patron of the Metropolitan and City Police Orphans Fund, recently held a reception at St James’s to mark their 150th Anniversary.

Credit/Copyright: Royal.uk

The Fund was initially established as an orphanage in 1870 and now supports the children and families of serving police officers who have passed away or who have been medically retired.

The Fund has supported 15,200 children, and the Duke of Cambridge met some of those young people.

His Royal Highness said at the reception:

“Our society is defined by how we look after those who keep us all safe. It matters deeply that we help the families who play such an important role in supporting them.”