The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have marked Volunteers’ Week by speaking to volunteers in different parts of the country to thank them for the support that they provide to their communities.

The Duke and Duchess called volunteers from two organisations that rely on their volunteer networks to help run and support their services: Conscious Youth which is based in Kirklees, West Yorkshire, and Machynlleth Community Corona Response in Powys, Wales.

In each of the calls, Their Royal Highnesses passed on their thanks for the time and commitment that each volunteer, and those from across the organisations’ wider volunteering networks, give to ensure the provision of support and services within their communities.

Over the past few weeks, The Duke and Duchess have been playing their own part in the national volunteering effort. In April, Their Royal Highnesses and their family visited the Sandringham Estate where they packed up and delivered food parcels to isolated pensioners in the local area.

“Thank you for all the volunteering you’re doing, thank you for all the time and effort you’re putting in,” the Duke of Cambridge said to volunteers across the UK. “You have been a lifeline to all the people who you’ve helped in the area.”

Click here to watch a video.

The Duke has been volunteering for Shout85258, the UK’s first 24/7 crisis text line which was launched in May 2019 by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Duke is one of more than 2000 Crisis Volunteers who are trained to support anyone, anytime, whatever their crisis may be. Last month, The Duke and Duchess marked the service’s first anniversary by speaking to five Shout volunteers via video call.