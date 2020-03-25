The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the London Ambulance Centre in Croydon

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the London Ambulance Centre in Croydon to meet staff who have been taking NHS 111 calls from the public, and thank them for the vital work they are doing.

Credit/Copyright: Royal.uk

During the visit, Their Royal Highnesses spoke to staff members and the Chief Executive of the London Ambulance Service, Garrett Emmerson, about how they are dealing with the increase in demand on the NHS 111 service.

They also heard about when members of the public can help alleviate pressure on the system by using advice available online at nhs.uk/coronavirus before contacting 111.

“Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most,” said the Duke of Cambridge.

The London Ambulance Service takes NHS 111 calls through its centres in Croydon and Barking, which have currently been receiving at least five times the usual rate of calls.

The London Ambulance Service also operates two 999 control rooms which have been receiving nearly 8,000 calls a day.