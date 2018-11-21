Action star Jackie Chan’s high-speed activity doesn’t stop when the cameras do. An enthusiastic supporter of hundreds of charities including UNICEF, Operation Smile and his own Jackie Chan Charitable Foundation, Chan offers the Look To The Stars writers an incredible challenge just trying to keep on top of his good works!

Chan spends countless hours helping others, and has been known to drop everything to find out how he can be of service after disasters strike. He raises millions of dollars to help those in need. In the first 8 months of 2010, he raised $36 million to help people across the globe, from Haiti to Singapore:

Donated 5 million RMB (US $732,000) to help Haiti earthquake victims.

(US $732,000) to help Haiti earthquake victims. Worked with WildAid to support preservation of endangered tigers.

Donation of school supplies to “Charming Schools” in China

Raised US $5.2 million in donations for the Singapore Thong Chai Medical Institution

Helped raise US 29 million for drought relief in China.

Visited Qinghai, China to bring food, water, and supplies to victims of the April 14, 6.9 magnitude earthquake

Participated in the “Artistes 414 Fundraising Campaign” concert to raise money for victims of the April 14th earthquake in China

Charity mission to Tongren in the Guizhou province of China to bring much-needed water and supplies to the drought stricken area.

2009 saw Chan using much of his spare time to visit the remotest parts of China on his Dragon’s Heart Charity Missions.

The Dragon's Heart Foundation strives to meet the needs of poverty-stricken children and the elderly in the hardest-to-reach areas of the immense country. Chan has made several trips to villages in these remote locations, bringing warm clothing, wheelchairs and school supplies, and helping to build schools.

In February of 2008, the Rush Hour star was on hand to donate 450 down coats to The Salvation Army for victims of the China snowstorms, and since 2004, Jackie’s charity has built 20 Dragon’s Heart Schools, providing education to some of China’s poorest citizens.

“Before, I didn’t like charity. I just wanted to be famous and to earn more money,” says Chan. “My friends taught me and now I like to do charity. Even when I am sleeping, I think how I can help other people. Every human being has to learn how to do charity.”

Jackie founded the Jackie Chan Charitable Foundation in 1988 to help young people in a variety of worthy causes, including medical services, aid to victims of natural disaster or illness, scholarships and youth activities.

Jackie is currently a UNICEF and UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador.

Upon hearing about the 2007 Yunnan earthquake, Jackie immediately began making phone calls to find out what supplies were needed and how he could help.

In 2006, Chan:

Made a considerable donation to the Civil Aviation Institute in Guanghan, China to fund programs for student pilots and airline staff

Filmed a Public Service Announcement to warn children about the dangers of Avian Flu

Visited the Yunan Province of China for the opening ceremony of Angels With Wings (a campaign which helps poor children attend school by supplying them with books, clothing, and other necessities)

Hosted a series of concerts to raise money for disabled children and the elderly

Visited several facilities for the elderly

Visited an Operation Smile hospital

Sang at charity concerts to benefit local children’s charities

Donated warm coats to The Salvation Army in Hong Kong to aid the elderly

Founded the Jackie Chan Civil Aviation Foundation, a charity which provides program funding for flight personnel (pilots, flight attendants, and other crew) and their trainers

Spent four days on Dragon’s Heart Charity Mission travelling to remote and poverty stricken areas of the Guizhou Province of China.

He was also made an honorary principal of a college and given the title of Cultural Ambassador by the Chinese government.

Jackie’s 2005 charity activities include:

Crossing Borders Fund Raising Show and check presentation

Presentation of a check for Children’s Welfare, Korea

We Are The World recording for tsunami relief

Donation to benefit Asian Moon Bears

MTV Asia Aid (tsunami aid)

Asia Aid (tsunami aid) Official Patron of Action In Mental Health

Forces of Nature Benefit Concert, Malaysia

Donation of his personal stamp collection to benefit China Children’s Day Charity, and participated in the charity’s concert

Visits to Indonesia, Cambodia, and Vietnam as UNICEF Ambassador, and a visit to Urumqi where he provided a medical team for exams

Ambassador, and a visit to Urumqi where he provided a medical team for exams Xinjiang Charity Event, auction and movie screening

Presented a HK$1 million to UNICEF from Mr. Eddie Ho

from Mr. Eddie Ho Recorded “It’s A Wonder” with Agnes Chan

Dragon's Heart Charity Events

Walk With Pride, Breast Cancer Research Fundraiser

Jackie Chan Charity Weekend (Concert, Charity Cup Rally, Fundraising Banquet)

UNICEF’s Change For Good Program

Care for Elderly Charitable Ticket Fundraiser

Fundraiser for Hong Kong’s San Kwong Theater to help support classic art of Cantonese Opera

SGX Bull Run for Charity

Bull Run for Charity UNICEF’s World Children’s Day Campaign

Dragon’s Heart Charity Missions in Jilin and Xinjiang

Giving Warmth to the Elderly

Jackie Chan 2005 Scholarships

In 2004, Jackie donated

1,000 sweaters for seniors

HK$500,000 to UNICEF tsunami relief

tsunami relief 300 coats to seniors

12 million yuan, with Albert Yueng, to establish the China Social Work Association, Jackie Chan and Albert Yeung Community Charity Fund

2 million yuan to the China Children and Teenagers Fund

Jackie also signed items for charity auctions to benefit HK Children’s Cancer Center Yam Pak Charity Fund, attended the Around the World in 80 Days Charity screening in Hawaii, and had a private charity dinner to help recover remains of the war dead.